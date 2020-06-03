Berger thinks DTM would be perfect for Vettel

Chase Carey appears to want Sebastian Vettel to remain in Formula 1 beyond 2020.

It seems that joining Mercedes or Renault, or simply retiring, are the quadruple world champion's options for when he leaves Ferrari later this year.

Renault appears poised to sign its former champion Fernando Alonso.

Correspondent Ralf Bach's f1-insider.com claims that a two-year deal is on the table for the Spaniard, with a potential management role after that also possible.





"The history is right, the chemistry is right - it makes sense for both sides," said Alonso's mentor and manager Flavio Briatore.

As for Vettel, F1 legend Gerhard Berger, who now runs the embattled DTM series, thinks German touring cars would be a perfect next destination for Vettel.

"Seriously, why not?" Berger told Kleine Zeitung newspaper.

"He still drives at the highest level so he can compete against other great drivers with racing cars that he likes."

However, F1 CEO Carey seems keen to hang onto one of the sport's undisputed "heroes".

"Our drivers are the heroes," he told RTL. "The world loves heroes. And if someone has won four world championships, they are one of our greatest heroes."

