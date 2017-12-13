F1-Fansite.com

header

Home / F1 News / Carey: F1 must attract 'a new generation'

F1 News

Carey: F1 must attract 'a new generation'

Usain Bolt green flag moment at Circuit of the Americas, Austin, Texas, United States of America.Sunday 22 October 2017
Usain Bolt green flag moment at Circuit of the Americas, Austin, Texas, United States of America.Sunday 22 October 2017

Dec.13 - Chase Carey has admitted Liberty Media has a task to win over long-time F1 fans.

The American and the American company have succeeded the long reign of Bernie Ecclestone, making changes this year and planning even greater changes for the future.

But F1 chief executive Carey says he has work to do to convince some existing fans.

"It's probably the people who have been fans from the beginning who liked what they grew up with," he is quoted by France's Auto Hebdo.

"They represent the foundation of the sport. These fans are essential," Carey added.

"But we want to interest a new audience, and for this we must find solutions that respect the historical element - what made this category so special - while attracting new people at the same time.

"We must interest a new generation," he said.

Some fans, drivers and insiders have criticised some of Liberty Media's changes, including the Indy 500-style driver introductions seen this year in Austin.

Carey said: "It starts above all with the show on the track. I use the word 'show' because that's what it should be.

"We can make the competition better -- improve the action. Around that, we want to make sure we capture the public's imagination."

Book discounted tickets and reservate your hotel room in our F1 Tickets Shop.

Please share this article & subscribe to our FREE weekly F1 Newsletter!

PinIt
 submit to reddit  

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

This article belongs to category:
Read more about:
« Previous item
 Next item »

Last 20 articles:

See older posts in our F1 Archive »

Stay Updated by F1-Fansite!

2017 F1 Merchandise

2017 F1 MerchandiseGet your 2017 F1 Merchandise here.

Early Booking Discounts on F1 Tickets

Book F1 Tickets cheaper at F1-Fansite.com 2017 Formula 1 Season Early Booking Discounts are:
F1 RaceDiscount
flag australia Australia '18AvailableBook Now
flag azerbijan Spain '1820% DiscountBook Now
flag spain Spain '1820% DiscountBook Now
flag monaco Monaco '18AvailableBook Now
flag canada Canada '18AvailableBook Now
flag austria Austria '1820% DiscountBook Now
flag uk UK '18AvailableBook Now
flag germany Germany '1829% DiscountBook Now
flag hungary Hungary '1820% DiscountBook Now
flag belgium Belgium '1815% DiscountBook Now
flag singapore Singapore '1820% DiscountBook Now