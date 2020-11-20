Carey: F1 eyeing 24-race calendars in future

Nov.20 - There is still room on future Formula 1 calendars for more than the unprecedented 23 races that have been scheduled for 2021.

That is the news from Chase Carey, who said in an investors teleconference that he feels "very good" about his relationship with current and future race promoters.

"Many places where we have raced this year have expressed great interest in new races, and other countries are more interested than ever," said the F1 CEO.

"We hope to move to a calendar of 24 races in the coming years, and we will probably rotate some races so that we can accommodate some new partners.

"But they will be limited, as long-term partnerships remain our priority," added Carey.

The American, who is handing over to Stefano Domenicali for 2021, also said Formula 1 hopes to bring the Paddock Club back to covid-affected F1 next year.

"We are planning for events with fans in 2021 that provide a close to normal experience," he said.

