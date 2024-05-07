Canadian GP Promoter Warns: Verstappen's Rule Poses Threat to F1

May 7 - Max Verstappen's dominance of Formula 1 at the moment is "a bit dangerous" for the sport.

That's the concern of Francois Dumontier, the promoter of the annual Canadian GP in Montreal.

McLaren's Lando Norris may have won in Miami, but even during that same race weekend, triple consecutive world champion Verstappen won the sprint race as well as both qualifying sessions.

"In the long term, for the average racing fan, there is a disinterest coming in now unless you are a die-hard Verstappen fan," Dumontier told Le Journal de Montreal on a visit to the Miami GP.

"How many fans are now saying they watched the start and then went to mow the lawn before returning to the television for the end of the race?" he added.

"For the sport, that's a bit dangerous."

However, Dumontier insisted that even with the current predictability, the Canadian GP continues to thrive.

"We have good crowds and good fans of Formula 1 and its teams," he said. "Even in years when no Canadian drivers raced in F1, the grand prix remained popular."

Please share this on social media:

✅ Check out more posts with related topics: