Can Oscar Piastri Win 2025 F1 Title? He Thinks So

Apr.10 - Oscar Piastri says he has "no doubt" he can be world champion this year.

On paper, that would be a major feat, as the Australian lags both his teammate and championship leader Lando Norris, and Max Verstappen, in the drivers' standings.

While impressive at Suzuka, however, Verstappen is concerned Bahrain this weekend will not suit his Red Bull - while Dr Helmut Marko is lamenting an ongoing simulator issue.

"Whenever the simulator promises us great laptimes, things go backwards on the racetrack," the team advisor told Auto Motor und Sport.

"I told Max he should rely on his experience rather than what the simulator says."

Most of the paddock consider that the quickest and most consistent car is the McLaren.

When asked what Verstappen's chances are for a fifth consecutive world championship in 2025, McLaren boss Andrea Stella answered: "It is very difficult to consistently compete in more than 24 races a season if you do not have the best car.

"The most important condition for winning both the drivers' and constructors' championships is the best car," he is quoted as saying by formel1.de.

Piastri, 24, had a slight pace edge over teammate Norris in the Japanese GP, but the team did not agree with his request to be allowed past to attack Verstappen.

Nonetheless, Piastri told Sport Bild: "I have no doubt that I can become world champion."

He is more worried about the threat from his teammate rather than Verstappen.

"Lando is my biggest competitor," said Piastri. "On the one hand, as the current world championship leader, he has the best chance of winning the title. On the other hand, our car is the best in Formula 1 and I have that too."

"Of course, you can't write off Max," he added. "He's a four-time world champion and won the title last year despite not having the best car."

Some, however, are predicting internal fireworks at McLaren as the contest progresses. Piastri explained: "Lando and I have a friendly relationship, although we obviously know that in the end we're going to fight it out.

"I'm now in my third season and I feel like I'm finally where I want to be."

Please share this on social media:

✅ Check out more posts with related topics: