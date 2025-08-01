Can Gasly's Faith in New Renault CEO Ignite Alpine's Revival?

Aug.1 - Pierre Gasly says Alpine's direction remains clear despite major changes at the top of Renault, including the surprise exit of CEO Luca de Meo.

Francois Provost was announced this week as Renault's new chief executive, triggering renewed uncertainty about the manufacturer's long-term commitment to Formula 1 and its support for embattled advisor Flavio Briatore.

"It's really clear," said Gasly. "He's been a very long time working in Renault. He knows the DNA of the group, of the team. He's fully committed to the sport, to the Formula 1 team. Obviously wants to see performance, and he's backing everybody in the team."

Gasly admitted the car has not improved since Barcelona but praised the squad for executing well in recent weekends. "Whatever we have at the moment, the last few weekends we've been able to really get everything out of it. In Silverstone and Spa, great strategy, all the right calls. I'd like more performance, but we battle with this car."

Despite Alpine currently sitting tenth in the constructors' standings, Gasly is optimistic about long-term progress. "Steve [Nielsen] will arrive in September, and his work will be mainly seen on 2026 and beyond. This season is what we have. Whether we finish eighth, ninth or tenth, you're still fighting for nothing pretty much. But if it gives you a car for wins and podiums next year, I'll take that every day."

While Gasly's form is strong, pressure is building on teammate Franco Colapinto. The rookie admitted: "I said from the start that I don't feel confident in the car. I have problems entering corners and 'fueling' the car into them. That doesn't give me confidence either."

"I feel like we've made progress behind the scenes," he added. "But when it's not showing in the results, it's hard to keep pushing."

