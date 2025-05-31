Can Colapinto Thrive at Alpine? Briatore and Vowles Weigh In

May 31 – Flavio Briatore agrees that Alpine’s new recruit Franco Colapinto needs “time” to get up to speed in Formula 1.

Although the rookie Colapinto recently replaced – Jack Doohan – only got six grands prix in the cockpit, team advisor Briatore has already scrapped the official five-race guarantee for the 21-year-old Argentine.

Imola, Monaco and now Barcelona so far have not gone well for the highly-rated and heavily-sponsored Colapinto. So is he nervous that after five races, he might have to give the seat back to Doohan?

“I can’t say anything about that,” he told Diario Sport in Barcelona. “It’s not a question for me – others should answer it.”

Colapinto is at Alpine after being loaned – for a reported $20 million fee – by Williams boss James Vowles. Given the youngster’s struggle at Alpine so far, Vowles said on Friday: “Whether it’s Franco or others, give them time.

“It takes time to adapt to a Formula 1 car.”

Colapinto was last in both practice sessions at the Circuit de Catalunya on Friday.

“I couldn’t find the rhythm,” he said. “The car was very disconnected.”

Briatore is notorious not only for supporting and promoting great drivers like Michael Schumacher and Fernando Alonso, but also for his brutality in swinging the axe.

“I never tell five races, three races, four races, one race,” the 75-year-old Italian said in Barcelona. “If Colapinto is performing, he’s driving the car. If not, we’ll see.”

So is Colapinto’s seat already in immediate doubt?

“Absolutely not,” Briatore told Sky Italia. “We have to give Franco time. We know we are in a transition year, but we have to do better with both drivers.”

