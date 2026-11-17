After a crash in qualifying and a last-place finish in Brazil, Rafael Camara gets another chance in Las Vegas. His final two races of 2026 are still unclear.

Rafael Camara will make his second Formula 1 appearance for Haas in Las Vegas this weekend, although his participation in the final two races of 2026 remains uncertain.

The Ferrari junior, already signed to race for Haas in 2027, endured a difficult debut in Brazil, crashing in qualifying and finishing last in challenging conditions.

With Formula 2 not racing in Las Vegas, his participation this weekend was expected.

"In Brazil, our 2027 recruit Rafa Camara made his debut under extremely challenging conditions and showed us and the world why we signed him for 2027," team boss Ayao Komatsu said.

"We're looking forward to building on that for his second race weekend with us."

However, Camara remains involved in the Formula 2 championship battle, with the final rounds in Qatar and Abu Dhabi potentially complicating his F1 commitments.

Haas reserve Ryo Hirakawa will meanwhile return to the car for Friday's opening practice session, replacing Oliver Bearman.

Komatsu praised the Japanese driver, who recently secured the World Endurance Championship title.

"Our reserve driver, Ryo Hirakawa, also put in an impressive performance when he was drafted in on Saturday morning in Mexico," he said.

Fast Facts: Rafael Camara at Haas Debut Brazilian GP, crashed in qualifying and finished last Next race Las Vegas Grand Prix this weekend 2027 Signed to race for Haas, a Ferrari junior Other commitment Formula 2 title fight, finale in Qatar and Abu Dhabi Friday practice Ryo Hirakawa replaces Oliver Bearman

Related: Bearman Demands Ferrari Seat Guarantee Before Haas Deal?

Share this article

About the author Leopold Leopold Pleijsier founded F1-Fansite.com in 2001 and has followed Formula 1 since the early 1980s. He writes about daily F1 news, race weekends, drivers and the sport’s history.

Related topics