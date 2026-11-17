Camara returns for second Haas outing this weekend
After a crash in qualifying and a last-place finish in Brazil, Rafael Camara gets another chance in Las Vegas. His final two races of 2026 are still unclear.
Rafael Camara will make his second Formula 1 appearance for Haas in Las Vegas this weekend, although his participation in the final two races of 2026 remains uncertain.
The Ferrari junior, already signed to race for Haas in 2027, endured a difficult debut in Brazil, crashing in qualifying and finishing last in challenging conditions.
With Formula 2 not racing in Las Vegas, his participation this weekend was expected.
"In Brazil, our 2027 recruit Rafa Camara made his debut under extremely challenging conditions and showed us and the world why we signed him for 2027," team boss Ayao Komatsu said.
"We're looking forward to building on that for his second race weekend with us."
However, Camara remains involved in the Formula 2 championship battle, with the final rounds in Qatar and Abu Dhabi potentially complicating his F1 commitments.
Haas reserve Ryo Hirakawa will meanwhile return to the car for Friday's opening practice session, replacing Oliver Bearman.
Komatsu praised the Japanese driver, who recently secured the World Endurance Championship title.
"Our reserve driver, Ryo Hirakawa, also put in an impressive performance when he was drafted in on Saturday morning in Mexico," he said.
Related: Bearman Demands Ferrari Seat Guarantee Before Haas Deal?
4 F1 Fan comments on “Camara returns for second Haas outing this weekend”
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While Rafa’s participation in the Las Vegas GP was obvious despite the lack of an immediate confirmation, I’m perplexed that Haas will take a practice session away from Ollie, even though teams typically don’t use FP1s on street/temporary circuits to fulfil their minimum quota, since maximizing practice time for participating drivers is always important on circuits with limited runoff space.
Yes, this is solely about both Ollie's garage side still having one FP1 left & the Qatar-Abu Dhabi uncertainty, but all on them for not bothering to use any of the several suitable earlier permanent circuits with three FPs to fulfil the minimum by this final scheduled triple-header (or run someone else in Sao Paulo), even though all teams would’ve been wise to do so following the early-season Middle East round cancellations, instead of trusting well in advance that nothing could or would happen to the late-season Middle East double.
Even more perplexingly, Haas isn’t even the only team that still hasn’t fully fulfilled its minimum quota for this season, as Mercedes, Red Bull Racing, & Ferrari each have one FP1 left for the purpose, meaning that they've also voluntarily caused themselves the choice of either taking practice time away from a regular driver on a street circuit or risking a failure to meet the minimum.
I’ve been perplexed for a long time that teams tend to leave their final pieces until the very end of seasons, even under fully mature technical regulations, instead of using earlier suitable options to fulfil their minimums, rather than deliberately risking timing out, which never brings any gains anyhow.
Circuit de Catalunya is more or less the most suitable permanent circuit with three FPs for the purpose, yet barely any teams ever use that circuit’s equivalent session for this purpose.
Fortunately, Autodromo Hermanos Rodriguez is the final permanent circuit with three FPs next season; hence, teams will be effectively unable to leave things until the very end on this front.
As for the Middle East double, if these events could go ahead as scheduled, the matter would be solely down to whether Camara would be willing to forego his championship chance or not, since winning the F2 championship certainly doesn’t have as much value as it did before he was confirmed as a full-time driver from next season, i.e., if he’s willing, he’d finish the season with the team, & otherwise Hirakawa since Haas reached the four-season driver limit (applicable to competitive sessions) for this season with Rafa’s debut & won’t run Ocon again anyway; hence, they’re limited with running either Rafa or Hirakawa alongside Ollie, & in case Ollie was unable to drive, they’d simply run both simultaneously.
Haas are in fight to keep 7th in the wcc , thats there priority compared to running a driver in fp1, for other teams where the finishing position is more settled and they arent vastly dependant on prize money , they can take there time, thats my take on it
In that case, even more reason to use earlier opportunities instead of leaving things so late that sacrificing a full-time driver’s practice time becomes a last-resort option, & on such a circuit, minimized practice running is always unideal, so their WCC battle situation is also consequently more unideal on Ollie’s side.
Of course, Haas is also more dependent on prize money than the other three teams in question.
Yes our opinions differ