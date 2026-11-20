Camara leads F2 and has a Haas race seat for 2027, yet must choose between F1 experience and the title run. He says the call will wait until after Las Vegas.

Rafael Camara admits he faces a difficult decision over whether to finish the 2026 season in Formula 1 with Haas or return to Formula 2 to fight for the championship.

The Brazilian, already confirmed as a full-time Haas driver for 2027, is racing alongside Oliver Bearman in Las Vegas but has yet to establish his plans for Qatar and Abu Dhabi.

Both events also host the final two rounds of the F2 championship, which Camara currently leads ahead of Nikola Tsolov.

"That's a very good question. Both are very important to me," Camara admitted when asked which championship would take priority.

"In Formula 2, I feel like we've been working for this all year and obviously we want to finish well."

However, the opportunity to gain further experience in Formula 1 is understandably tempting.

"It's definitely going to be a difficult decision for me because on the one hand there's Formula 1, which you've always dreamed of in your life, and on the other hand there's a whole championship that you've worked all year to complete," he said.

"It would be good to win both the F3 and F2 championships as a rookie."

But he insisted no decision had yet been made.

"I'm trying to focus on this weekend now, so hopefully we'll decide what happens after that," said Camara.

Camara: F1 or F2 Driver Rafael Camara, Brazil Haas 2027 Confirmed as a full-time driver F2 standing Leads Nikola Tsolov This weekend Las Vegas GP with Haas Next rounds Qatar and Abu Dhabi, also the last F2 rounds Decision Not yet made

Related: Camara returns for second Haas outing this weekend

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About the author Leopold Leopold Pleijsier founded F1-Fansite.com in 2001 and has followed Formula 1 since the early 1980s. He writes about daily F1 news, race weekends, drivers and the sport’s history.

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