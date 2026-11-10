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Camara admits mistakes in his F1 debut at Interlagos

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Camara admits mistakes in his F1 debut at Interlagos
Leopold 1 min read
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Rafael Camara has no complaints about learning on the job, but a last-place debut and a wet crash leave the Haas race seat for Las Vegas still unsettled.

Rafael Camara admits he made too many mistakes on his Formula 1 debut in Brazil, as uncertainty continues over whether he will remain in the Haas seat for the rest of 2026.

The 21-year-old Ferrari junior, who will definitely replace the sacked Esteban Ocon full-time next year, finished last at Interlagos after also crashing in wet qualifying.

"It wasn't an easy Sunday. I made a few mistakes I hadn't foreseen," he told Grande Premio.

"However, it was also a race full of learning moments, and the good news is that we made it to the finish unscathed. I am not satisfied, but that is just how it went. It was difficult to stay on the track."

Camara, who is leading the Formula 2 championship, has not yet been told whether he will continue racing for Haas in Las Vegas and beyond.

Reserve driver Ryo Hirakawa is also available again after completing his Toyota commitments in the World Endurance Championship.

"I don't know. We shall see," Camara said when asked about his immediate future.

"There are many things to discuss after this weekend, but I am satisfied with whatever the outcome may be.

"We will look at what else is possible, but the most important thing is to understand everything that has happened and to look ahead."

Camara F1 debut
DriverRafael Camara, 21
TeamHaas
Interlagos resultFinished last
QualifyingCrashed in the wet
Formula 2Leads the championship
2027Replaces Esteban Ocon full-time

Related: Haas keeps Camara plan open while Toyota pushes Hirakawa

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Leopold

About the author

Leopold

Leopold Pleijsier founded F1-Fansite.com in 2001 and has followed Formula 1 since the early 1980s. He writes about daily F1 news, race weekends, drivers and the sport’s history.

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