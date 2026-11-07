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Cadillac seat race heats up as Herta ends licence wait

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Cadillac seat race heats up as Herta ends licence wait
Leopold 2 min read
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Colton Herta has the super licence points he needed at Interlagos, but Ralf Schumacher says the American has no place in F1 and Bottas still awaits board approval.

Colton Herta has finally secured the points needed for a Formula 1 super licence, increasing the pressure on Valtteri Bottas at Cadillac.

The American completed 30 laps in Friday practice at Interlagos, comfortably exceeding the 100 kilometres required to earn his 40th super licence point.

It follows the bizarre confusion in Mexico, when an error in IndyCar's published 2025 championship standings left Herta one point short despite Cadillac believing he had already qualified.

The 26-year-old is now eligible to apply for a full licence, although his actual prospects of replacing Bottas in 2027 remain unclear.

"That's obviously my goal," Herta told Sky Deutschland in Brazil. "That's why I'm here and that's why I'm giving so much. I hope it happens."

Bottas, meanwhile, insists his existing deal should keep him at Cadillac, although he admits final approval from the American team's board is still outstanding.

"Everything needs to be approved by the board," the Finn said.

"I believe that meeting is still yet to happen. But I've been convinced nothing has changed."

Ralf Schumacher says no

Former F1 driver Ralf Schumacher, however, believes promoting Herta would be a major mistake.

"Only if Easter and Christmas fell on the same day," he told Sky Deutschland when asked whether Herta deserves the seat.

"It's pointless. He's just burning fuel, as Franz Tost would say."

Herta has struggled badly in Formula 2 this year, sitting 19th in the standings with just 26 points.

"Herta was really, really bad in Formula 2. In my opinion, he doesn't deserve it at all," Schumacher said.

"I think it's nice that they're trying to push Americans. But it has to make sense, and this one has no place in Formula 1."

Schumacher believes reigning Formula 2 champion Leonardo Fornaroli, currently a McLaren reserve, would be a far better choice.

"He's a Formula 2 and Formula 3 champion. An absolutely strong driver," said the German.

Herta and the Cadillac seat
DriverColton Herta, 26
Super licence40th point secured
Interlagos practice30 laps, over 100 km
Herta's F2 season19th, 26 points
Seat under pressureValtteri Bottas
Ralf's verdictPrefers Leonardo Fornaroli

Related: Lawson and Bottas still waiting on 2027 seats

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Leopold

About the author

Leopold

Leopold Pleijsier founded F1-Fansite.com in 2001 and has followed Formula 1 since the early 1980s. He writes about daily F1 news, race weekends, drivers and the sport’s history.

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One F1 fan comment on “Cadillac seat race heats up as Herta ends licence wait

  1. Jere Jyrälä

    Nothing will change as long as Bottas isn’t informed otherwise & Herta’s driving in FP1 wasn’t any more fuel-burning than anyone else’s, & the same overall situation with any group of 22 drivers.

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