Cadillac drops its 2029 General Motors engine plan and will stay with Ferrari until the proposed V8 era in 2030. The FIA's deleted announcement has not shaken the deal.

Cadillac has confirmed it will abandon plans to introduce its own Formula 1 engine under the current regulations, instead targeting the proposed new V8 formula in 2030.

The decision comes despite the FIA mysteriously deleting an announcement earlier this week confirming an agreement in principle to introduce V8 engines.

McLaren CEO Zak Brown insisted in Las Vegas that the agreement remains intact.

"There's an agreement in principle. I think everyone is very, very excited," Brown said.

"I think now it's about kind of dotting the i's and crossing the t's."

Alpine's Flavio Briatore agreed.

"We have the agreement, basically. It's not signed, but it looks like everybody's agreed to 2030 V8s," he said.

"I think it's the right way to go. We need an engine with a lot of noise, and a simple engine."

Cadillac CEO Dan Towriss confirmed the American manufacturer has consequently revised its original plan to introduce a General Motors power unit in 2029.

"We would remain a customer of Ferrari through '29 and come into and bring the Cadillac power unit online in 2030 with the V8," he said.

Cadillac's new engine facility in Charlotte is scheduled to open on December 18.

"They've already got a V6 base to build off of, and working towards the V8," Towriss explained.

Cadillac and the V8 plan Old plan General Motors power unit in 2029 New plan Cadillac power unit in 2030 with the V8 Until then Ferrari customer through 2029 Base A V6 to build from towards the V8 Facility Charlotte opens on 18 December V8 status Agreement in principle, not yet signed

Related: F1 makers back V8 return but 2030 start at risk

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About the author Leopold Leopold Pleijsier founded F1-Fansite.com in 2001 and has followed Formula 1 since the early 1980s. He writes about daily F1 news, race weekends, drivers and the sport’s history.

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