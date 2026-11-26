Fenway's exclusive negotiating window has expired, leaving it to compete with other bidders for Mark Walter's stake in a team TWG said in August was not for sale.

Talks over a potential sale of Mark Walter's stake in the Cadillac Formula 1 team have reportedly hit difficulties, with Fenway Sports Group losing its exclusive negotiating rights.

According to Front Office Sports, the American investment group, which owns Liverpool FC and the Boston Red Sox, had been given an exclusive window to negotiate a deal with Walter.

However, that agreement has now expired without an extension, leaving Fenway competing with other potential buyers.

Two sources told the publication that negotiations have encountered obstacles, although Fenway remains interested and discussions are continuing.

The development follows reports earlier this month that Walter was seeking at least $3 billion for his interest in Cadillac, with as many as seven potential buyers emerging.

That represented a dramatic change from August, when Walter's TWG Global publicly insisted the Formula 1 team was not for sale.

"When exclusivity lapses and doesn't get extended, it doesn't necessarily mean you aren't going to get a deal done," a private equity industry source said.

"The party could push away from the table but come back later, for example."

The potential sale comes amid wider financial and business upheaval surrounding Walter, whose insurance interests have been subject to a federal investigation.

He has also been selling stakes in several major sporting organisations, although the precise size of his ownership interest in Cadillac remains unclear.

Neither Fenway nor TWG has publicly confirmed that a sale agreement is imminent.

Cadillac stake sale: key facts Seller Mark Walter, TWG Global Reported asking price At least $3 billion Exclusive negotiator Fenway Sports Group Exclusivity Expired without extension Potential buyers As many as seven reported Source Front Office Sports

Related: Herta quits F2 early as Cadillac reserve question lingers

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About the author Leopold Leopold Pleijsier founded F1-Fansite.com in 2001 and has followed Formula 1 since the early 1980s. He writes about daily F1 news, race weekends, drivers and the sport’s history.

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