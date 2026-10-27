Cadillac Questions Bottas' Pace as Herta Eyes 2027 F1 Seat

Cadillac CEO Dan Towriss has admitted Colton Herta still has a chance of landing a race seat in 2027 as questions intensify around Valtteri Bottas' form.

Cadillac Questions Bottas' Performance as Herta Emerges for 2027

New team principal Marcin Budkowski had already refused in Austin to confirm Cadillac's 2027 driver line-up, despite Bottas and Sergio Perez previously being presented as long-term signings.

Towriss has now gone further, telling Racer that Bottas' recent race pace is under discussion inside the team.

"Obviously we've got Checo and Valtteri on contract, we love what they're doing," he said.

"Obviously Valtteri has had a few races where he's been off the race pace, so we're talking about that, and we'll see what happens."

Cadillac CEO Admits Herta Still Has Chance of F1 Seat

When asked directly whether Herta could still end up in a seat, Towriss replied: "Yeah, there's always a chance."

Herta's difficult Formula 2 campaign has complicated that path, but Cadillac is continuing to give him Formula 1 running as he chases the final super licence points required.

Bottas Insists His Cadillac Future Remains Secure

Bottas insists he is not alarmed.

When asked whether Cadillac had given him assurances for 2027, he said: "Yes. Well, last year when I signed, I knew the conditions, so everything is fine."

"This is F1. If cows could fly, you know... in this sport anything can happen."

"But, for now, they seem happy with what I bring to the table."

Ocon Linked With Aston Martin Reserve Role Instead

Esteban Ocon, meanwhile, now appears unlikely to be part of Cadillac's plans despite making contact with the team.

Paddock reports instead point to an Aston Martin reserve role as one possible route for the outgoing Haas driver if no race seat opens.

Cadillac's Driver Dilemma Draws Criticism Over Performance

Russian racing driver Egor Orudzhev, writing for Russian outlet Championat, was more cynical about Cadillac's dilemma.

"With their current car, they could put anyone in, even Tadej Pogacar from cycling, and they'd still finish last," he said.

"So, in their place, I think the only thing that matters is who brings in what budget."

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About the author Leopold Leopold Pleijsier founded F1-Fansite.com in 2001 and has followed Formula 1 since the early 1980s. He writes about daily F1 news, race weekends, drivers and the sport’s history.

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