Cadillac says it is in no hurry. The list of names linked to its second seat keeps growing anyway.

Cadillac says there is "no timetable, no pressure" over its 2027 driver decision as uncertainty continues around Valtteri Bottas and Colton Herta.

Does Bottas still have a future at Cadillac?

Team principal Marcin Budkowski told L'Equipe that Bottas still has a strong case for continuing alongside the already re-signed Sergio Perez.

"Valtteri did a really good race in Austin," he said in Mexico. "He was strong in qualifying and he was strong in the race as well, and that's what he needs to do, race in, race out."

"We've seen weekends where he was on it, on pace with Checo and sometimes even a bit quicker. We need more of that."

Why does Cadillac want an American driver?

But Herta remains firmly in the frame, with General Motors reportedly keen on an American driver as Cadillac builds its identity.

"It is important, it is an American team," Budkowski acknowledged.

"It would be great to have an American driver, it increases the hype."

"But it's also about the timing, the driver, whether the team is ready for it. We'll be assessing that."

Why is Herta still short of a Super Licence?

Herta's Mexico FP1 had been expected to secure the final point required for his FIA Super Licence, but an error in published IndyCar points information means he is still one point short and may need another practice appearance.

"We might do more FP1s with him to give him more experience," Budkowski said.

Herta made his ambition clear after the session.

"My goal is to get to Formula 1," said the former IndyCar star.

"There are all sorts of discussions going on right now, and a lot of things are happening that I can't influence."

Who else is linked to the Cadillac seat?

Mercedes' Frederik Vesti has also been linked, along with Yuki Tsunoda and Esteban Ocon, while some within Cadillac are understood to favour Bottas' experience during the team's formative phase.

Perez falls ill at his home race

Meanwhile, Perez has become the latest Cadillac driver to fall ill at his home race, missing a scheduled fan appearance after Bottas had already been sick earlier in the weekend.

"It's been a challenging day as I haven't been feeling well, health-wise," Perez admitted on Friday.

"Hopefully, I'll be back to 100 percent tomorrow."

Fast Facts: Cadillac 2027 seat Team Cadillac Timetable None set Main options Bottas, Herta Herta licence One point short Perez Signed for 2027

Related: Herta Pressure Mounts on Unwell Bottas Ahead of Mexico

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About the author Leopold Leopold Pleijsier founded F1-Fansite.com in 2001 and has followed Formula 1 since the early 1980s. He writes about daily F1 news, race weekends, drivers and the sport’s history.

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