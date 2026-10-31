Cadillac: 'No Pressure' on Bottas or Herta 2027 Call
Cadillac says it is in no hurry. The list of names linked to its second seat keeps growing anyway.
Cadillac says there is "no timetable, no pressure" over its 2027 driver decision as uncertainty continues around Valtteri Bottas and Colton Herta.
Does Bottas still have a future at Cadillac?
Team principal Marcin Budkowski told L'Equipe that Bottas still has a strong case for continuing alongside the already re-signed Sergio Perez.
"Valtteri did a really good race in Austin," he said in Mexico. "He was strong in qualifying and he was strong in the race as well, and that's what he needs to do, race in, race out."
"We've seen weekends where he was on it, on pace with Checo and sometimes even a bit quicker. We need more of that."
Why does Cadillac want an American driver?
But Herta remains firmly in the frame, with General Motors reportedly keen on an American driver as Cadillac builds its identity.
"It is important, it is an American team," Budkowski acknowledged.
"It would be great to have an American driver, it increases the hype."
"But it's also about the timing, the driver, whether the team is ready for it. We'll be assessing that."
Why is Herta still short of a Super Licence?
Herta's Mexico FP1 had been expected to secure the final point required for his FIA Super Licence, but an error in published IndyCar points information means he is still one point short and may need another practice appearance.
"We might do more FP1s with him to give him more experience," Budkowski said.
Herta made his ambition clear after the session.
"My goal is to get to Formula 1," said the former IndyCar star.
"There are all sorts of discussions going on right now, and a lot of things are happening that I can't influence."
Who else is linked to the Cadillac seat?
Mercedes' Frederik Vesti has also been linked, along with Yuki Tsunoda and Esteban Ocon, while some within Cadillac are understood to favour Bottas' experience during the team's formative phase.
Perez falls ill at his home race
Meanwhile, Perez has become the latest Cadillac driver to fall ill at his home race, missing a scheduled fan appearance after Bottas had already been sick earlier in the weekend.
"It's been a challenging day as I haven't been feeling well, health-wise," Perez admitted on Friday.
"Hopefully, I'll be back to 100 percent tomorrow."
Related: Herta Pressure Mounts on Unwell Bottas Ahead of Mexico
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More & more drivers can’t literally emerge as candidates this late, but at this rate, I wonder who’s next to ‘reportedly’ be on their radar?
The F1 train simply left Vesti some time ago, considering how long he’s been overlooked for full-time drives by teams (albeit Cadillac hasn't overlooked him before) & even though he races in Cadillac’s IMSA team, he’d equally only be a stop-gap choice/seat-warmer for an American driver, as either Herta or Ugo would start competing in F1 full-time from 2028 at the very latest, so for next season, only Herta would replace Bottas, if anyone, or they wouldn’t make sure he receives SL eligibility if it didn’t have any purpose & benefit for them.
Besides, he has done numerous FP1 outings, so nothing new on this front, nor anything new regarding how he’s been driving in these sessions, so a single outing won’t have any more impact than any other.
He could have a chance only if Bottas was let go & the team opted against choosing Herta is fair, albeit this equation is unlikely, as the F1 team indeed prefers to keep Bottas as per his existing contract duration & the organization’s top preference is to give Herta a chance already after this season.
He'd at least be a superior replacement option to both Ocon & Tsunoda, neither of whom have been strong contenders at any point, particularly the latter, or he would've been offered a drive already for this season instead of Bottas, & the speculation about him hasn't had any more foundation than the speculation about Haas before.
I forgot to add that while Herta's super license situation is confusing, he'll simply reach the final point in the Sao Paulo GP equivalent session, & from what I've read, even if he didn't start next year as an active license holder, a single practice outing for at least 100 kms would be enough to make him eligible.