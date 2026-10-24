Cadillac Leaves Door Open for Ocon Amid 2027 F1 Uncertainty

Esteban Ocon's Formula 1 future may not be over, with new Cadillac boss Marcin Budkowski refusing to rule out talks with the outgoing Haas driver – or even confirm that Valtteri Bottas is contracted for 2027.

Cadillac Keeps Door Open for Ocon's 2027 F1 Future

The comments come as Ralf Schumacher has openly urged Cadillac to replace Bottas with Ocon.

When asked in Austin whether Cadillac would consider Ocon, potentially even in a reserve role, Budkowski said drivers and managers across the market have already been making contact.

"There are a number of drivers and managers who have contacted me," he said.

"I'm not going to say who it is or who it isn't, but pretty much all of them that are on the market have been in touch."

Bottas and Perez Contracts Raise Questions Over Cadillac Line-Up

When pressed directly on whether Bottas and Sergio Perez both have contracts for 2027, Budkowski again declined to answer.

"This is the last place I would comment on driver contracts," he insisted.

"It will be done by official releases from the team when the time is right."

Haas Boss Reveals Why Ocon Lost His F1 Seat

Meanwhile, Haas boss Ayao Komatsu has given unusually blunt reasons for dropping Ocon.

Writing for as-web.jp, Komatsu said Ocon can be extremely fast when conditions suit him, but not consistently enough.

"When everything comes together for Esteban, including the car and the conditions, he is fast," he said in a column.

"However, the range of conditions in which he can perform at that level is narrow. Even if he wasn't happy with the car, I wanted him to be able to lap within around three tenths of Ollie."

"But in reality, the gap was much bigger than that."

Komatsu Criticises Ocon's Leadership at Haas

Komatsu said there was also a second problem.

"He was unable to become a team leader," the Japanese said.

"A person's true character is tested precisely when things aren't going well. Those are the moments when a leader needs to motivate the team and raise everyone's performance."

"Esteban wasn't able to do that, right up until the end."

Ocon Fights to Save His Formula 1 Career

Ocon, however, says he is already working on a way to remain in Formula 1.

"I don't deserve to be eliminated as I am now," said the 30-year-old Frenchman.

"Of course, as I said, I'm working on a solution for next year. The main objective is to perform well this weekend and in the next three races."

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About the author Leopold Leopold Pleijsier founded F1-Fansite.com in 2001 and has followed Formula 1 since the early 1980s. He writes about daily F1 news, race weekends, drivers and the sport’s history.

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