 Skip to main content
Next session US United States Grand Prix · FP300d 00h 00m 00s
Next session US United States Grand Prix · FP300d 00h 00m 00s

Cadillac Leaves Door Open for Ocon Amid 2027 F1 Uncertainty

  PREV 
Cadillac Leaves Door Open for Ocon Amid 2027 F1 Uncertainty
Leopold 2 min read
Share

Esteban Ocon's Formula 1 future may not be over, with new Cadillac boss Marcin Budkowski refusing to rule out talks with the outgoing Haas driver – or even confirm that Valtteri Bottas is contracted for 2027.

Cadillac Keeps Door Open for Ocon's 2027 F1 Future

The comments come as Ralf Schumacher has openly urged Cadillac to replace Bottas with Ocon.

When asked in Austin whether Cadillac would consider Ocon, potentially even in a reserve role, Budkowski said drivers and managers across the market have already been making contact.

"There are a number of drivers and managers who have contacted me," he said.

"I'm not going to say who it is or who it isn't, but pretty much all of them that are on the market have been in touch."

Bottas and Perez Contracts Raise Questions Over Cadillac Line-Up

When pressed directly on whether Bottas and Sergio Perez both have contracts for 2027, Budkowski again declined to answer.

"This is the last place I would comment on driver contracts," he insisted.

"It will be done by official releases from the team when the time is right."

Haas Boss Reveals Why Ocon Lost His F1 Seat

Meanwhile, Haas boss Ayao Komatsu has given unusually blunt reasons for dropping Ocon.

Writing for as-web.jp, Komatsu said Ocon can be extremely fast when conditions suit him, but not consistently enough.

"When everything comes together for Esteban, including the car and the conditions, he is fast," he said in a column.

"However, the range of conditions in which he can perform at that level is narrow. Even if he wasn't happy with the car, I wanted him to be able to lap within around three tenths of Ollie."

"But in reality, the gap was much bigger than that."

Komatsu Criticises Ocon's Leadership at Haas

Komatsu said there was also a second problem.

"He was unable to become a team leader," the Japanese said.

"A person's true character is tested precisely when things aren't going well. Those are the moments when a leader needs to motivate the team and raise everyone's performance."

"Esteban wasn't able to do that, right up until the end."

Ocon Fights to Save His Formula 1 Career

Ocon, however, says he is already working on a way to remain in Formula 1.

"I don't deserve to be eliminated as I am now," said the 30-year-old Frenchman.

"Of course, as I said, I'm working on a solution for next year. The main objective is to perform well this weekend and in the next three races."

Share this article
Leopold

About the author

Leopold

Leopold Pleijsier founded F1-Fansite.com in 2001 and has followed Formula 1 since the early 1980s. He writes about daily F1 news, race weekends, drivers and the sport’s history.

Related topics

What's your F1 fan opinion?

Please follow our commenting guidelines.

F1 Tickets

Check out current discounts on F1 Tickets in our shop

Most recent 10 F1 News items:

Check out all our F1 News & Updates  »

Join our FREE weekly F1 Newsletter

Enter your email address & confirm your subscription

This Weeks Top 3 Trending F1 Topics

Get Your Tickets For Next Events

Latest Video Update

Newest Sound or Podcast