Bottas has revived his Mercedes-era message to end the Herta speculation. Cadillac has its 2027 pairing, yet the future of Herta, now a licence holder, remains open.

Cadillac has confirmed Valtteri Bottas will remain alongside Sergio Perez in 2027, ending months of speculation that the Finn could lose his seat to American driver Colton Herta.

The announcement came ahead of the Las Vegas GP, with Cadillac reviving Bottas' famous "to whom it may concern" message from his Mercedes days.

"To whom it may concern, I'm staying!" Bottas declared on social media.

The decision comes despite Cadillac's efforts to help Herta secure his FIA super licence, which he finally obtained in Brazil.

Bottas admitted the uncertainty had become frustrating, although he insisted Herta's licence push had always been part of the plan.

"There's been a bit too much noise in the last weeks. It's been really unnecessary," he told reporters in Las Vegas.

"That's why we wanted to put out official confirmation today, which I've known for a while that should be the case, so at least we can get rid of the noise."

Bottas explained that Herta did not necessarily need an immediate F1 seat.

"There are several years that it will stay valid, so that was always the plan, so that's all good," he insisted.

The ten-time Grand Prix winner said he was relieved to concentrate on helping Cadillac improve after its difficult debut season.

"It gives me a peace to work again for the future, like I said before, and it's exactly what I signed up for," said Bottas.

Cadillac said its reserve and test drivers will be announced separately, leaving Herta's future unresolved.

Bottas at Cadillac Driver Valtteri Bottas Team Cadillac 2027 teammate Sergio Perez Grand Prix wins Ten Announced 19 November, ahead of the Las Vegas GP Herta super licence Obtained in Brazil

Related: Perez admits Cadillac's 2027 seat call is a difficult one

Share this article

About the author Leopold Leopold Pleijsier founded F1-Fansite.com in 2001 and has followed Formula 1 since the early 1980s. He writes about daily F1 news, race weekends, drivers and the sport’s history.

Related topics