Brown rules out McLaren leaving Mercedes despite proposed 2030 cap
A reported two-team limit per manufacturer would force Mercedes to shed two of its three customers, and Brown says McLaren will not be looking elsewhere for an engine.
McLaren CEO Zak Brown insists his team has no intention of abandoning Mercedes engines, amid reported proposals to restrict how many Formula 1 teams each manufacturer can supply from 2030.
The planned return of V8 engines could also introduce a new rule limiting manufacturers to just two teams, including their own factory operation.
That would create a particular headache for Mercedes, which currently supplies McLaren, Williams and Alpine alongside its works team.
But Brown made clear in Las Vegas that McLaren has no plans to develop its own engines or switch manufacturers.
"It's something we've looked at in the past, but we're very happy with HPP," he said, referring to Mercedes High Performance Powertrains.
"I think we've proven that we can win championships with them, so we don't have any intention to have anything in the back of our car other than a Mercedes."
Under the proposed regulations, Mercedes would have to shed two of its three customer teams.
McLaren and Williams are both reportedly keen to continue their existing relationships, potentially leaving Alpine facing another engine supplier change.
The proposed restriction is intended partly to reduce the political influence of manufacturers supplying large portions of the grid.
Engine manufacturers are also understood to favour smaller supply commitments because customer contracts are capped at $18 million per season, making the business commercially unattractive.
With Cadillac switching from Ferrari to its own General Motors V8 in 2030, and Red Bull-Ford, Audi and Honda all currently without customers, the engine supply landscape could look significantly different when the new regulations arrive.
Related: Cadillac scraps 2029 engine plan and now targets 2030 V8
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In other words, a single actual customer team since the term supply doesn’t literally apply to teams that use their own PUs, i.e., Mercedes, Ferrari, Audi, & Cadillac, while Honda only has a customer team since they don’t have their own team.
Ferrari’s situation is the easiest since Cadillac will start using its own PUs after this cycle anyway; hence, Haas as their sole customer team suffices.
Red Bull indeed doesn’t have customer teams & this future restriction means they won’t have a customer team even after the current cycle.
Mercedes already intended to drop one customer team after this cycle, so consequently, they need to drop two; i.e., only one team from the McLaren-Williams-Alpine trio can continue using their PUs beyond 2029.
As Audi doesn’t have customer teams, Aston Martin is Honda’s only customer, & Cadillac doesn’t yet have any teams lining up to use their future PUs, the options for two of the above trio are simple: One of them becomes Audi’s or Cadillac’s sole customer, or another Honda customer alongside Aston Martin, & the other gets whatever is left, i.e., one of the other two options.