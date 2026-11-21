Zak Brown blames F1's new cars for Oscar Piastri's tougher 2026, insists his pace is intact, and says McLaren is already looking to 2027 with him on board.

McLaren CEO Zak Brown has defended Oscar Piastri following speculation about the Australian's future, insisting his difficult 2026 season is largely down to the demands of Formula 1's new cars.

Piastri's recent split with long-time managers Mark and Ann Webber has fuelled suggestions that he could be preparing for a move away from McLaren.

But Brown insists Piastri remains a vital part of McLaren's plans.

"Some have adapted quicker than others. These cars definitely take a different technique to drive," Brown explained in Las Vegas.

He said the new regulations had particularly affected Piastri's natural driving style.

"When you look at Oscar, he's quite brave through the high speed corners, which is a real strength of his, and now you'll hear us on the radio sometimes compromising some of those corners," said the American.

Despite Norris's advantage this season, Brown believes Piastri's underlying pace remains strong.

"He's been very, very close to Lando when you look at the laptimes themselves. I think he's gotten on top of it."

Brown also pointed to how close Piastri came to winning the 2025 championship.

"He was one podium away from being a world champion last year," he said.

"We got a lot of support for Oscar. So he's in a good place. We're excited and want to finish the season strong and getting ready for '27."

Piastri at McLaren Defender McLaren CEO Zak Brown Cause of struggles New cars demand a different technique 2025 title bid "One podium away" from the championship Management Split with Mark and Ann Webber Looking ahead Finish 2026 strong, prepare for 2027

Related: Stella wants a title-fighting Piastri again in 2027

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About the author Leopold Leopold Pleijsier founded F1-Fansite.com in 2001 and has followed Formula 1 since the early 1980s. He writes about daily F1 news, race weekends, drivers and the sport’s history.

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