Brother staying silent over Schumacher condition

Ralf Schumacher says he will not break his rule about talking to the media about the health of his brother.

Michael Schumacher won a record seven world championships and 91 grand prix wins, but almost nothing is known about his condition since he sustained brain injuries in a late 2013 skiing crash.

When asked about the now 51-year-old's condition, younger brother Ralf told Kolner Express: "My family and I have agreed not to say anything on the subject."

The Schumacher name, however, is still a strong draw in Formula 1, with Michael's son Mick now charging towards a potential Alfa Romeo race seat for 2021.





And even Ralf's son David is now in Formula 3, with the German broadcaster RTL recently proclaiming 'Schumacher is back in Formula 1' when the 18-year-old drove for Racing Point in an official F1 esports race.

"'Schumacher back in Formula 1' sounded funny and we all had a laugh at that," Ralf said. "I think it's great entertainment and it's not easy for the guys who do it, but it's still a game."

