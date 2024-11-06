British Media Called Out After Verstappen's Brazil Grand Prix Win

Nov.6 - Prominent British journalists have hit back at Max Verstappen's insinuation of clear bias in their reporting and coverage of Formula 1.

After his impressive win from P17 on the grid in Brazil, amid hefty criticism of his driving style in recent weeks, the triple world champion noted that the British media appeared to have boycotted the post-race press conference.

"They had to run to the airport?" he quipped. "Or they don't know where the press conference is?"

Will Buxton, a well-known broadcaster for F1TV, called it a "cheeky post-race dig at UK press".

He explained that he hasn't been to a post-race press conference for "years" as broadcaster journalists are busy in the paddock at the time.

"If you're British, then a Lewis (Hamilton), Lando (Norris), George (Russell) in the top three probably gives a bit of sway to being there, but not always," Buxton added.

David Croft, the lead commentator for Sky's UK coverage, agreed.

"Sometimes there's more to a story than just a soundbite or a chance to attack people for perception of British bias," he said, also commenting on Verstappen's post-race jibe.

"For my part, as it's a press conference for written media only, I never attend, no matter who's won," Croft added. "Thursday press conferences are different, they are for broadcast and written media together. Just to help people understand."

Dutch commentator Olav Mol is unconvinced, stating on Ziggo Sport that the "Sky guys really think they are God".

Verstappen's father and co-manager Jos has also been highly critical of alleged pro-British bias recently, declaring to De Telegraaf newspaper after the Brazilian GP: "They (British media) are keeping their big mouths shut for now.

"Max has shown that he is the very best, after all these people shouted that he should change his driving style. His driving style is perfect.

"Even that first lap in the rain, in which he gained six places. He is just always perfect in those conditions."

Jos Verstappen had even called out fellow former F1 driver Johnny Herbert by name, insisting that someone who serves as an FIA steward should not be publicly criticising his son's driving.

This week, Herbert hit back. "I understand that Jos sees it that way, because it concerns his son. But I have always said that I am Johnny Herbert, the steward and the professional, on race weekends, and outside of that I am Johnny Herbert, the analyst, who says what he thinks.

"Why am I not allowed to have an opinion when I'm not at the track?"

