British GP: McLaren's Winning Lego Trophy Didn't Last Long

Jul. 21 - McLaren's technical director, Peter Prodromou, smashed the team's winning constructors' trophy in the moments after the recent British GP.

Poking fun at Nico Hulkenberg, championship leader Oscar Piastri mocked the 37-year-old German for receiving a trophy made of Lego on the Silverstone podium.

"How does it feel to finally stand on the podium after 15 years in Formula 1 and then receive a Lego trophy?" he laughed.

"You can take your prize apart and probably buy it in the toy store next week."

Hulkenberg, though, laughed it off, insisting he is perfectly happy with his trophy, even though it also served as a symbol of F1's commercial arrangement with Lego.

"I love Lego," said the Sauber driver, "and now my little daughter can play with it too.

"You have to look at it from the positive side, although a bit of silver or gold wouldn't have been bad either. But I'm not going to complain now."

Even the winning constructors' trophy at the British GP was made of thousands of individual Lego bricks - and the breakability was put to the test by Prodromou.

According to the Munich newspaper TZ, the technical boss dropped and smashed the trophy behind the podium.

"Although it doesn't show exactly how the trophy breaks, the footage shows the already destroyed trophy of the winning constructor lying on the ground," the report said.

Lego said the trophies took a combined 717 hours to put together.

"It was so many hours and everything," Lego creative director Samuel Liltorp Johnson said prior to the mishap, according to The Sun newspaper.

"I don't think I can really put a price on the experience."

