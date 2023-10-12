Bridgestone's Sustainable Vision: Could F1 See a Tire Revolution in 2029?

Oct.12 - Bridgestone has admitted it remains interested in returning to Formula 1.

F1 and the FIA have now confirmed that Pirelli has been successful in securing the exclusive F1 tyre supply deal through 2027, with an option for 2028.

But Bridgestone's technical capabilities were also green-lit by the governing body amid the recent tender process, amid rumours the Japanese supplier could take over in 2029.

"F1 is the world's most prestigious global motorsport platform and Bridgestone has been studying F1 as one of the various options to support its sustainable global premium motorsports strategy," the company said in a statement.

"Bridgestone has sincerely and continuously been communicating with FIA and (F1) regarding the next tyre tender period for F1 and proposed advanced innovative technology and sustainability initiatives," Bridgestone added.

Bridgestone CEO Shuichi Ishibashi, meanwhile, commented: "While Bridgestone will not be able to support F1 this time, the process received positive recognition from FIA and (F1)".

