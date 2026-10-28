Bridgestone left Formula 1 in 2010. Its people have been spotted in the paddock again.

Bridgestone is reportedly preparing another attempt to return to Formula 1 when the next tyre supply tender opens.

Senior representatives from the Japanese manufacturer were present at both Singapore and Austin, with reports suggesting that discussions have taken place about a possible comeback.

When could Bridgestone return to F1?

Pirelli's current exclusive deal runs through the end of 2028, meaning 2029 is the earliest Bridgestone could return.

Bridgestone last supplied Formula 1 in 2010, before Pirelli took over the following season.

What does Vitaly Petrov think of a Bridgestone comeback?

Former F1 driver Vitaly Petrov told Russian outlet Championat he would welcome another Bridgestone bid.

"The tyre issue is a sore point for me," he said.

"I've talked many times about how the switch from Bridgestone to Pirelli hit our Lotus hard in the 2011 season."

"Now I've read a rumour that Bridgestone might return. Well, I'd give it a try!"

"Bridgestone has realised the mistake"

Petrov said it would be especially interesting to see what Bridgestone could produce with modern technology.

"I think Bridgestone has realised the mistake they made in leaving Formula 1," the Russian continued.

"They thought they didn't need advertising, but now they've realised that motorsport is still the best place to promote their products."

What did Petrov say about Alonso's Austin criticism?

Petrov also weighed in on Fernando Alonso's criticism of the "quality" of drivers at the back of the grid.

"I completely agree with Alonso's words that you have to be more careful when battling the bottom of the field," he said.

But he also felt Alonso went too far after the Austin clash with Alex Albon.

"I think Alonso reacted too harshly, out of emotion."

Fast Facts: Bridgestone and F1 Last in F1 2010 Current supplier Pirelli, until end of 2028 Earliest return 2029 Paddock visits Singapore and Austin Status Rumour, no bid confirmed

Related: Pirelli plans 2027 return to higher tyre wear

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About the author Leopold Leopold Pleijsier founded F1-Fansite.com in 2001 and has followed Formula 1 since the early 1980s. He writes about daily F1 news, race weekends, drivers and the sport’s history.

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