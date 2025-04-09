Briatore's Priority Amid Raging Rumours Around Doohan and Colapinto

Apr.9 - Putting Franco Colapinto into a race cockpit is not the "priority" at Alpine, team advisor Flavio Briatore insists.

Speculation is raging that Jack Doohan, whose mistakes and pace are under intense scrutiny, is only guaranteed the first six grands prix of 2025 - or perhaps less.

At the same time, Briatore clearly favours the well-backed Argentine Colapinto, 21, who was brought into the team on lucrative loan from Williams.

"Colapinto? Let's see," Briatore told La Stampa newspaper. "The priority is to have a top-level car that is up to par with the four giants McLaren, Mercedes, Red Bull and Ferrari."

In the interview, the 74-year-old re-told the story of his return to the paddock - offering to help Renault CEO Luca de Meo pull the once-great Enstone based team back to winning ways.

Briatore suggests Doohan could actually be the wiser pick at present.

"It's not just about putting a kid in a car," said the Italian, "because then they are dealing with everything else - the pressure, the interviews, the criticism, 100,000 spectators in the stands."

Briatore mentioned that Liam Lawson, for instance, was not ready to handle the spotlight at Red Bull.

As for Doohan, the Italian newspaper pointed out that the Australian is the son of MotoGP legend Mick Doohan - with Lance Stroll another F1 driver with an influential father.

"(Lawrence) Stroll has his own team and is a separate case," Briatore replied. "As for Jack, you can be Mick's son but if you're not competitive you're going nowhere. Every driver is fast of course, but it's not easy."

Briatore is eagerly looking ahead to Alpine's next few years.

"We are at the starting point," he said. "We started from very far behind, and only in 2026 will we have the complete Mercedes package - engine and gearbox.

"In 2026 we must be competitive but the real goal is 2027."

Finally, Briatore offered some words of support for Red Bull team boss Christian Horner, who is still fending off accusations of sexual misconduct by a female staff member.

"Nowadays, F1 is so media-focused that if you go into an elevator with a woman you even have to be careful," he said.

"In terms of abuse, we have gone from one extreme to the other. I'm not saying that things were better before, but we need something fair, something just."

