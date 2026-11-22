Flavio Briatore blames Ferrari's management, not Hamilton or Leclerc, for the fallout from Mexico. His verdict is blunt: without a clear number one, a title is at risk.

Flavio Briatore has criticised Ferrari's policy of allowing Lewis Hamilton and Charles Leclerc to race as equals, warning that the approach could cost the Italian team a world championship.

The Alpine advisor was asked by La Gazzetta dello Sport how he would have handled the dispute between the Ferrari teammates following their collision in Mexico.

But Briatore insisted the real problem was Ferrari's management philosophy rather than the drivers themselves.

"I don't think it's a problem with the drivers," he said.

"I justify Leclerc and Hamilton, because when they're on the track, the drivers just want to win and stay ahead."

Instead, Briatore believes Ferrari must establish a clear hierarchy.

"I've always said that in F1 you have to focus on one driver," he insisted.

"A strong team can't have two drivers arguing and stealing points from each other, because otherwise you really risk losing the World Championship."

Ferrari boss Frederic Vasseur has repeatedly defended allowing both drivers to compete freely, despite their increasingly tense rivalry throughout 2026.

Briatore, however, believes that approach is fundamentally flawed.

"You can't just let them race free thinking that everything will be fine, it's simply impossible."

Related: Hamilton: Leclerc 'mentality' must change after Ferrari Mexico clash

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About the author Leopold Leopold Pleijsier founded F1-Fansite.com in 2001 and has followed Formula 1 since the early 1980s. He writes about daily F1 news, race weekends, drivers and the sport’s history.

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