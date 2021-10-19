Briatore recruited by F1 CEO for return to the paddock?

19 October 2021 by    1 min read
 1

Oct.19 - Flavio Briatore looks set to make a sensational return to Formula 1.

The flamboyant 71-year-old left F1 in disgrace over a decade ago following the 'crashgate' scandal, but has since been given clearance to return.

But it seems it will not be as a team boss. Instead, Italian media claims he is being recruited by countryman and F1 CEO Stefano Domenicali.

Video has emerged of a meeting between the two former team bosses.

"Stay tuned," said Domenicali.

Fellow Italian Briatore added: "A new chapter of F1 is about to begin.

"We will bring you the excitement, entertainment, joy and energy that this wonderful sport deserves."

It seems Briatore will have a high profile role in charge of entertainment at grands prix, involving sponsors, VIPs and the public.

  1. shroppyfly

    Geezz, does he need the money, the hassle, the travel,No, so why on earth is he doing it, what next Eddie J as his sparring partner, more bling bling and no real benefits

    Reply

