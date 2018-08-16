ï»¿ Briatore: Alonso 'lost motivation' for F1 | F1-Fansite.com
Briatore: Alonso 'lost motivation' for F1

Hockenheimring, Hockenheim, Germany Saturday 21 July 2018. Fernando Alonso, McLaren.

Fernando Alonso is quitting F1 because he lost motivation -- but he could return.

That is the news from Flavio Briatore, the former Renault team boss who is still involved in Spaniard Alonso's management.

He told La Gazzetta dello Sport that the 37-year-old has decided to sit out 2019 in order to race in other categories, because he got tired of not having a winning F1 car.

"It makes no sense for him to be seventh or eighth," Briatore said.

"That way, a driver loses motivation. I find it strange that in this formula one, there is apparently no place for a driver with the talent of Fernando."

Briatore rejected Christian Horner's recent claim that no top team wants Alonso because he is a divisive force.

"I'm friends with Christian, but I think he got too excited. I think if there is a team that cannot handle its drivers, it is his," said the Italian. "That is exactly why Daniel Ricciardo is leaving.

"Fernando drove for me and glorified the Renault team. He was an exemplary teammate for the other drivers and a benchmark for the engineers," Briatore added.

Many insiders now expect Alonso to race full-time in the Indycar series next year.

Briatore said: "Let's see. First, he will finish the season in formula one and world endurance, and then I would understand it if he decided to take a break.

"What is for certain is that it's too early to say goodbye. Things change very fast in formula one. You should never say never. I would like to see Fernando in a Mercedes or Ferrari."

