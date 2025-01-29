Brembo Celebrates 50th Racing Year with Special Events and Logo
Brakes company Brembo first entered the Formula 1 World Championship with the Scuderia Ferrari in 1975, quickly finding success and establishing the blueprint for what was coming for the innovative company.
That year, Brembo won the F1 Drivers' title with Niki Lauda and the Ferrari 312T, which started an impeccable run of success throughout various motorsport series, consolidating an unblemished racing story that turns 50 years old in 2025.
Accordingly, the brand will celebrate the milestone with special events throughout the year and has also unveiled a special logo to commemorate half a century of undeterred success.
“We are proud to celebrate this racing anniversary,” said Matteo Tiraboschi, Executive Chairman of Brembo Group. “Thanks to 50 years of top-level experience, today all Formula 1 and MotoGP teams choose Brembo. The data collected by our engineers shows that the winner is often not the one who goes fastest, but the one who brakes best.”
Two-wheel racing competitions have also been part of Brembo's history since 1976, when the brand helped the Suzuki-Gallina team, eventually winning the 1978 Venezuelan 500cc Grand Prix with Barry Sheene and Brembo brake calipers.
Brembo entered other racing series in the 1980s, including the WSBK (1988), 24 Hours of Le Mans and IndyCar (1989).
Innovations have been at the forefront of Brembo's historic 50-year run in racing. From five-time 500c champion Mick Doohan's thumb-activated rear brake to the first carbon brake discs in Formula 1, the brand is established as a braking giant.
Currently, Brembo provides brake calipers to the entire Formula 1 grid. It is also the only supplier for IndyCar teams since 2011 and became the supplier for all MotoGP teams in 2016.
Although the brand is celebrating 50 years in racing, Brembo has been around longer than that. The company was founded in 1961 in Bergamo.
"A global leadership with Italian roots"
A press release from the company provided further information on the company's expansion:
"In addition to a history of sporting triumphs, Brembo has grown as a global group, acquiring prestigious companies such as Marchesini, AP Racing, SBS Friction, J.Juan, and the newly arrived Öhlins, a leader in racing suspensions, original equipment, and aftermarket for two- and four-wheel vehicles."
"Over the years, the Group’s expansion process has led it to hold a dual position today: leader in the motorsport sector and at the same time a Solution Provider for all equipped customers and teams. Brembo is today a global company with an Italian heart. In over 60 years of history, the company has always cultivated values such as passion, performance, and innovation."
