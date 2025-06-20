Breaking Ground: Madrid's Long-Awaited Grand Prix Set to Thrill Fans

Jun.20 - Work has finally begun at the site of Formula 1's new race for 2026 in the Spanish capital.

Although the event in Madrid has a solid long-term contract and will even take over 'Spanish GP' naming rights from Barcelona, serious question marks have been lingering for months.

Both F1 and the FIA admit that Madrid is only scheduled for next year "subject to FIA circuit homologation". Bild newspaper reported earlier in June that "many doubt the street circuit will be ready in time for its planned premiere".

"If it doesn't work out, Imola is the first alternative candidate."

F1 CEO Stefano Domenicali also warned this month: "For 2026, Imola is our first reserve.

"If for any reason a venue were to fall through, we will return to Imola with our cars and our drivers."

At the site of the new 'Madring' circuit on Thursday, however, Spanish media congregated to assess the early progress. "Currently there are 85 workers and about 50 machines including trucks, excavators and power trowels working," reported the Spanish newspaper Marca.

The workforce will rise to almost 500 over the next period of time, it added.

Luis Garcia Abad, the general manager of the Madring project, told EFE news agency on Thursday that the venue will be completed with plenty of time to spare for the scheduled 2026 Spanish GP in mid September.

"May 30," he announced when asked when works are due to be finished.

Garcia Abad, who is Fernando Alonso's former long-time manager, also explained that final homologation of the track will only be done during the week of the grand prix.

He said that's "standard procedure" and that "there will be two more official visits during the construction process."

Garcia Abad continued: "It's a complicated project, involving about 70,000 square metres of asphalt.

"But if you compare it to other types of construction, like any road or highway, it won't be that big of a deal. We have started earlier than we thought, too."

He also hinted that the track surface may have a red rather than black hue.

"We haven't given up on pigment," said Garcia Abad. "We're going to try to use the most sustainable of all.

"Red heats up less than black, but it also has less grip. We'll have to study everything carefully."

