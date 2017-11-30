F1-Fansite.com

header

Home / F1 News / Brawn wants three more carmakers in F1

F1 News

Brawn wants three more carmakers in F1

Aston Martin AM-RB 001
Aston Martin AM-RB 001

Nov.30 - Ross Brawn says he wants more car manufacturers to enter formula one.

This week, it was finally confirmed that the Ferrari-linked Fiat brand Alfa Romeo is entering the sport in 2018 as Sauber's title sponsor.

But F1 sporting boss Brawn told Sport Bild: "There are several premium manufacturers that I would like in formula one.

"Porsche is one of them, but also Aston Martin and Lamborghini. That's why we need to create an environment that's attractive to them," he said.

Brawn said it is therefore crucial that F1 simplifies the engine rules for 2021.

"I guarantee you: with today's power unit, no manufacturer is interested in getting started. That's why we have to make it cheaper and easier," he insisted.

Book discounted tickets and reservate your hotel room in our F1 Tickets Shop.

Please share this article & subscribe to our FREE weekly F1 Newsletter!

PinIt
 submit to reddit  

One thought on “Brawn wants three more carmakers in F1

  1. Marco

    One thing is to have a Alfa Romeo motor in F1, and another is to have a Ferrari badged motor as Alfa Romeo. In reality, this actual PU specifications for F1 are a "little pain". Sometimes a step back is a good way to find two ahead. Maybe opening the # cilinders e using the old "valvue" to limite RPM, and goes on. I would love to see V6, V8, and V12 running together again, and please, is more than time to end this DRS bs. The guy in front seams, most of the time, like a prey, and not a F1 race driver

    Reply

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

This article belongs to category:
Read more about:
« Previous item
 Next item »

Last 20 articles:

See older posts in our F1 Archive »

Stay Updated by F1-Fansite!

2017 F1 Merchandise

2017 F1 MerchandiseGet your 2017 F1 Merchandise here.

Early Booking Discounts on F1 Tickets

Book F1 Tickets cheaper at F1-Fansite.com 2017 Formula 1 Season Early Booking Discounts are:
F1 RaceDiscount
flag australia Australia '18AvailableBook Now
flag azerbijan Spain '1820% DiscountBook Now
flag spain Spain '1820% DiscountBook Now
flag monaco Monaco '18AvailableBook Now
flag canada Canada '18AvailableBook Now
flag austria Austria '1820% DiscountBook Now
flag uk UK '18AvailableBook Now
flag germany Germany '1829% DiscountBook Now
flag hungary Hungary '1820% DiscountBook Now
flag belgium Belgium '1815% DiscountBook Now
flag singapore Singapore '1820% DiscountBook Now