Brawn wants three more carmakers in F1

Nov.30 - Ross Brawn says he wants more car manufacturers to enter formula one.
This week, it was finally confirmed that the Ferrari-linked Fiat brand Alfa Romeo is entering the sport in 2018 as Sauber's title sponsor.
But F1 sporting boss Brawn told Sport Bild: "There are several premium manufacturers that I would like in formula one.
"Porsche is one of them, but also Aston Martin and Lamborghini. That's why we need to create an environment that's attractive to them," he said.
Brawn said it is therefore crucial that F1 simplifies the engine rules for 2021.
"I guarantee you: with today's power unit, no manufacturer is interested in getting started. That's why we have to make it cheaper and easier," he insisted.
Book discounted tickets and reservate your hotel room in our F1 Tickets Shop.
One thing is to have a Alfa Romeo motor in F1, and another is to have a Ferrari badged motor as Alfa Romeo. In reality, this actual PU specifications for F1 are a "little pain". Sometimes a step back is a good way to find two ahead. Maybe opening the # cilinders e using the old "valvue" to limite RPM, and goes on. I would love to see V6, V8, and V12 running together again, and please, is more than time to end this DRS bs. The guy in front seams, most of the time, like a prey, and not a F1 race driver