Bourdais accuses Verstappen of demanding that rivals drive nicely for him, Ralf Schumacher says he went too far, and Petrov turns his fire on Russell.

Former Formula 1 driver Sebastien Bourdais has launched a scathing attack on Max Verstappen's behaviour towards George Russell, accusing the Red Bull star of double standards following their bitter Las Vegas confrontation.

"I don't like the person," Bourdais told Eurosport's Les Fous du Volant.

"There's one thing about Max that really bothers me: his perspective, which basically boils down to him demanding that others drive a certain way for him."

The Frenchman was particularly unimpressed by Verstappen's reaction when Russell made a costly mistake during their battle for victory.

"He himself is allowed to do anything. That is something that really disgusts me," Bourdais said.

"You can't drive extremely aggressively, put all the other drivers in trouble, and then expect them to be nice to you."

Former F1 driver Ralf Schumacher also believes Verstappen went too far with his repeated verbal attacks on Russell after the race.

"I don't normally know Max like that," he said. "He has not missed any opportunity on the various television channels to explain exactly where he places George," Schumacher told Sky Deutschland.

"I don't think he needs that at all, because I think this was enough. The whole world has seen where the difference is, why that difference is there and where George Russell belongs."

Petrov turns on Russell

Meanwhile, former Renault driver Vitaly Petrov turned his criticism towards Russell, particularly his suggestion that he lost interest in the chaotic race.

"I didn't like George's comment after the race at all, that he was having fun at first, but then somehow lost interest," Petrov wrote for Championat.

"It was a completely unprofessional statement for a driver."

Petrov compared Russell's outspoken personality to his former Renault colleague Alan Permane.

"With Permane, he opens his mouth first, and then thinks about what he's saying. The same thing happens with Russell. The image of the typical Englishman who likes to talk a lot and do little."

Verstappen v Russell: key facts Flashpoint Las Vegas Grand Prix Critic Sebastien Bourdais, Eurosport Schumacher's view Verstappen's verbal attacks went too far Petrov's view Russell's comment was unprofessional Comparison Alan Permane

Related: Russell offered Verstappen secret pact in Las Vegas battle

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About the author Leopold Leopold Pleijsier founded F1-Fansite.com in 2001 and has followed Formula 1 since the early 1980s. He writes about daily F1 news, race weekends, drivers and the sport’s history.

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