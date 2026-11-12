 Skip to main content
Next session US Las Vegas Grand Prix · FP100d 00h 00m 00s
Next session US Las Vegas Grand Prix · FP100d 00h 00m 00s

Bottas still unsure if Herta's licence costs him his seat

  PREV 
| NEXT  
Bottas still unsure if Herta's licence costs him his seat
Leopold 1 min read
Share

Colton Herta finally has the super licence Cadillac wanted. Valtteri Bottas says nothing should change, yet admits he cannot be sure his 2027 seat is safe.

Valtteri Bottas admits he still does not know whether Colton Herta's newly secured Formula 1 super licence will cost him his Cadillac seat for 2027.

The American finally reached the required 40 points during practice in Brazil, following a lengthy effort by Cadillac to get him qualified.

"Normally, nothing should change for the future," Bottas said.

"But there's obviously been good effort on giving him the super licence."

The Finn acknowledged that time was running out for 26-year-old Herta, whose 2024 IndyCar runner-up finish provided 30 of his licence points.

"I can understand it. It's now or never for him to get the licence," Bottas said.

"But for the future, I don't know."

Herta himself recently used almost identical language when discussing his Formula 1 ambitions.

"I don't think I can go back to IndyCar and then have another chance in Formula 1," he said.

"I think Cadillac have shown a lot of faith in me doing these FP1s. They've put a lot of resources behind me to get me ready to be in the Formula 1 seat."

Bottas insists he has a multi-year agreement with Cadillac, but recently admitted that his continuation for 2027 still requires board approval.

Herta's licence push
DriverColton Herta, 26
Super licence40 points needed, reached in Brazil practice
IndyCar2024 runner-up, worth 30 licence points
TeamCadillac
Bottas on the future"I don't know"
Bottas dealMulti-year, 2027 needs board approval

Related: Cadillac seat race heats up as Herta ends licence wait

Share this article
Leopold

About the author

Leopold

Leopold Pleijsier founded F1-Fansite.com in 2001 and has followed Formula 1 since the early 1980s. He writes about daily F1 news, race weekends, drivers and the sport’s history.

Related topics

What's your F1 fan opinion?

Please follow our commenting guidelines.

Most recent 10 F1 News items:

Check out all our F1 News & Updates  »

Join our FREE weekly F1 Newsletter

Enter your email address & confirm your subscription

This Weeks Top 3 Trending F1 Topics

Get Your Tickets For Next Events

Latest Video Update

Last Classification

Newest Sound or Podcast