Bottas says Mercedes 'not considering' Vettel

Jun.11 - Mercedes is "not considering" signing up Sebastian Vettel for 2021.

That is the claim of Valtteri Bottas, who would presumably have been the victim of the Ferrari refugee's switch to silver.

When asked about the speculation, the Finn told Sky: "It's the same as every year for me.

"I find it quite funny that with not even a single race done, there's been people getting my seat. It made me laugh. So there's no pressure from that side."





In fact, Bottas revealed that he has been personally assured by his Mercedes bosses that quadruple world champion Vettel is not under consideration for 2021.

That is despite Toto Wolff's repeated statements indicating his interest in the 32-year-old, but technical boss James Allison insists it is "difficult to imagine" Vettel joining the German works team for 2021.

"We've been very honest about what the situation is all the time about contracts, and I got a pretty straight message that no, they're not considering Seb," said Bottas.

"So I said fine, no worries then."

However, George Russell is also being linked with Bottas' 2021 seat, with the Finn linked in turn with a move to Renault.

"I have my clear goal for the season in my mind and that's it," Bottas continued. "Things will then sort themselves one way or another, whatever's going to happen. I have no stress about that at all."

