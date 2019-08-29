Bottas & Ocon news to be confirmed on Thursday

One day after his 30th birthday, Valtteri Bottas will on Thursday be confirmed as Lewis Hamilton's continuing teammate at Mercedes for 2020.

The German team's announcement plans are being reported by multiple British newspapers and other specialist media sources including France's RMC Sport.

It is believed that, also on the sidelines of the Belgian GP race weekend at Spa Francorchamps, Esteban Ocon's move to Renault for 2020 will be announced as well.

Italy's Corriere della Sera claims Mercedes boss Toto Wolff actually wanted Ocon to replace Bottas, but was out-voted not only by multiple team engineers but also by Hamilton.





Likely Renault refugee Nico Hulkenberg's rumoured move to Haas next year will reportedly have to wait a week, until the world of Formula 1 moves on to Monza.

Ahead of Spa, Hulkenberg said of Renault's 2019 season: "These next two back-to-back races are almost a make or break for our season."

For 2020, the German is said to be replacing Haas' Romain Grosjean, who may have to accept an offer from Formula E.

"Except to say that Hulk is king of the rumours, I do not have any comment," Frenchman Grosjean said.

