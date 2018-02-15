F1-Fansite.com

header

Home / F1 News / Bottas not targeting Alonso's 'triple crown'

F1 News

Bottas not targeting Alonso's 'triple crown'

Formula One - Mercedes-AMG Petronas Motorsport, Singapore GP 2017. Valtteri Bottas
Formula One - Mercedes-AMG Petronas Motorsport, Singapore GP 2017. Valtteri Bottas

Feb.15 - Valtteri Bottas says he has no plans to add the 'triple crown' target to his itinerary any time soon.

Fernando Alonso has made waves in recent years, after targeting the elusive goal of adding Indy 500 and Le Mans victories to his Monaco grand prix win.

He came close to Indy victory last year, and in 2018 will do the full WEC calendar as he tries Le Mans for the first time.

Asked if he has similar ambitions to Alonso, Mercedes driver Bottas said: "If he feels he has the time and energy for that, it's no issue.

"Maybe he likes to try new things because he's been in formula one for a long time," he told Ilta Sanomat newspaper.

"But at this point I don't think I would like to start mixing other series with the formula one season. I'd rather focus fully on formula one," Bottas added.

Indeed, the F1 calendar has already swelled to 21 races for 2018, and Liberty Media has talked about adding even more races in the near future.

"We have 21 races now but 25 is definitely the upper limit," Bottas said.

"It's going to be difficult on the logistics side to do that. There are the people to think about and costs will also get a lot higher if the teams have to get more people in."

Book discounted tickets and reservate your hotel room in our F1 Tickets Shop.

Please share this article & subscribe to our FREE weekly F1 Newsletter!

PinIt
 submit to reddit  

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

This article belongs to category:
Read more about:
« Previous item
 Next item »

Last 20 articles:

See older posts in our F1 Archive »

Stay Updated by F1-Fansite!

2017 F1 Merchandise

2017 F1 MerchandiseGet your 2017 F1 Merchandise here.

Early Booking Discounts on F1 Tickets

Book F1 Tickets cheaper at F1-Fansite.com 2017 Formula 1 Season Early Booking Discounts are:
F1 RaceDiscount
flag australia Australia '18AvailableBook Now
flag azerbijan Spain '1820% DiscountBook Now
flag spain Spain '1820% DiscountBook Now
flag monaco Monaco '18AvailableBook Now
flag canada Canada '18AvailableBook Now
flag austria Austria '1820% DiscountBook Now
flag uk UK '18AvailableBook Now
flag germany Germany '1829% DiscountBook Now
flag hungary Hungary '1820% DiscountBook Now
flag belgium Belgium '1815% DiscountBook Now
flag singapore Singapore '1820% DiscountBook Now