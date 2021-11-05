Bottas insists he still 'help' Hamilton to win F1 title

Nov.5 - Valtteri Bottas insists he is happy to help his teammate Lewis Hamilton win the 2021 drivers' title.

This week, former F1 driver Timo Glock said Mercedes can actually "no longer rely" on the Finn, who is being ousted and replaced by George Russell for 2022, for support.

"You can already see it with the way the Finn behaves in certain situations," Glock said.

However, when asked about his current situation and pending move to Alfa Romeo, Bottas insists he is still trying to "earn as many points as possible for the team and for me".

"I know what the future holds for me and it's good, but at the same time I try to enjoy the moment and the remaining races and perform better and better.

"My approach has not changed," Bottas insisted. "I am a realist and I understand that I am no longer fighting for the title and it's important that our team wins the constructors' championship.

"I will try to earn as many points as possible, but if there is an opportunity to help Lewis in his fight for the title, I will," he added.

"That is my attitude and approach now, but honestly it is not really different compared to a few races ago," he is quoted by the Finnish press.

