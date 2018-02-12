F1-Fansite.com

header

Home / F1 News / Bottas happy if Hamilton stays at Mercedes

F1 News

Bottas happy if Hamilton stays at Mercedes

Formula One - Mercedes-AMG Petronas Motorsport, Italian GP 2017. Lewis Hamilton, Valtteri Bottas
Formula One - Mercedes-AMG Petronas Motorsport, Italian GP 2017. Lewis Hamilton, Valtteri Bottas

Feb.12 - Valtteri Bottas says he intends to argue for a 2019 contract at Mercedes by winning races this year.

The Finn has been signed up by Mercedes only for one more season, as potential replacements including Daniel Ricciardo and Esteban Ocon express interest.

But Bottas told Finnish media he intends to step up in 2018.

"I did not realise a year ago how much there would be to learn," he is quoted by MTV.

The 28-year-old said he had a good winter break but he is now back at work.

"I have been in the factory a couple of times and worked on the simulator," Bottas revealed. "The team has done well.

"It always depends on what the other teams have done as well, but we believe that our car is better than last year.

"There is one goal for the season: to fight for the championship. I know all the people now and how it all works," he said.

He also told Ilta Sanomat newspaper: "Perhaps one of the biggest changes is my driving position. Last year I fought all season with it but now I could achieve a decent driving position."

As for the future, Bottas wants a new deal and Mercedes is negotiating with Lewis Hamilton about a contract beyond 2018.

"For me it's good for Lewis to continue. I clicked well with him and he's a quick driver and a challenge," he said.

And for himself, Bottas explained: "The best contract argument is to win as many races as possible."

Book discounted tickets and reservate your hotel room in our F1 Tickets Shop.

Please share this article & subscribe to our FREE weekly F1 Newsletter!

PinIt
 submit to reddit  

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

This article belongs to category:
Read more about:
« Previous item
 Next item »

Last 20 articles:

See older posts in our F1 Archive »

Stay Updated by F1-Fansite!

2017 F1 Merchandise

2017 F1 MerchandiseGet your 2017 F1 Merchandise here.

Early Booking Discounts on F1 Tickets

Book F1 Tickets cheaper at F1-Fansite.com 2017 Formula 1 Season Early Booking Discounts are:
F1 RaceDiscount
flag australia Australia '18AvailableBook Now
flag azerbijan Spain '1820% DiscountBook Now
flag spain Spain '1820% DiscountBook Now
flag monaco Monaco '18AvailableBook Now
flag canada Canada '18AvailableBook Now
flag austria Austria '1820% DiscountBook Now
flag uk UK '18AvailableBook Now
flag germany Germany '1829% DiscountBook Now
flag hungary Hungary '1820% DiscountBook Now
flag belgium Belgium '1815% DiscountBook Now
flag singapore Singapore '1820% DiscountBook Now