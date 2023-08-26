Bottas Embraces Audi's F1 Project: A Vision for Sauber's Resurgence

Aug.26 - Valtteri Bottas is not hiding his desire to remain at Sauber as the Swiss team transitions to its works Audi future.

Some observers have been wondering if the experienced Finn, a former race winner at Mercedes, has been impressive enough at Sauber - currently known as Alfa Romeo - this year to secure an extended stay.

"I have a contract for sure until the end of next season," Bottas, 33, told Iltalehti newspaper.

"For 2025, everything is completely open but it's not time to talk about it yet. Things will start to take shape at the beginning of next year."

Hinwil-based Sauber will have completed its full transition to Audi by 2026.

"Audi's project is really interesting," Bottas admits. "It's the serious involvement of a big car manufacturer. Of course I want to be part of that project."

He says Audi's involvement will already start to take effect from 2024.

"Audi will bring a little financial support to the team already next year," said Bottas. "The number of people in the team is now growing all the time.

"The team is being prepared so that everything will be ready in 2026."

For now, Alfa Romeo is struggling - and ranked just ninth overall out of the ten teams.

"Before the start of the season, we set a goal of sixth place in the constructors' championship, but now it's clear that it won't happen," said Bottas.

"Our new goal is to be seventh at the end. It's a realistic goal, but we will have to use every opportunity offered to us."

