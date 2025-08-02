Bottas and Cadillac: A Done Deal for 2026 F1 Season?

Aug.2 - Valtteri Bottas says he's still aiming for a full-time Formula 1 comeback in 2026, as speculation linking him to Cadillac's new team continues to grow.

"I want to be back on the grid," the 35-year-old told Sky Deutschland in Hungary. "That's my goal."

Bottas confirmed discussions are taking place but denied a deal is done. "Hopefully, I'll know what's next in August," he said. "I'm looking at something long-term, but something short-term would also be Ok.

"Discussions are taking place," the Finn added. "There'll be more time to talk in August."

The comments follow mounting reports that Bottas is the frontrunner to spearhead Cadillac's entry into F1, potentially alongside Aston Martin reserve Felipe Drugovich.

Former F1 driver Ralf Schumacher told Sky Deutschland he believes it's already a done deal.

"I think it's good for such a new team to have at least one experienced driver like Valtteri Bottas," Schumacher said. "From what we hear, that's settled. We're curious about the number two."

According to Austria's Kleine Zeitung, one possible contender is Sergio Perez, who is also being linked to Alpine. The Mexican is believed to be supported in those efforts by his powerful backers, including Carlos Slim, with struggling Alpine rookie Franco Colapinto's seat reportedly at risk.

Yuki Tsunoda has also been mentioned as a candidate for Cadillac, as Red Bull re-evaluates its driver structure - especially with Honda's impending move to Aston Martin.

Asked about Tsunoda's future, Red Bull advisor Dr Helmut Marko told Sport1: "Our driver evaluation traditionally takes place after the summer break. Currently, everything is open.

"We're looking at their performance - both positive and negative."

Please share this on social media:

✅ Check out more posts with related topics: