Both Free Practice Sessions Cancelled on Nurburgring

9 October 2020 by
 2

Both Free Practice Sessions Cancelled on Nurburgring

Check out more items on this website about:

2 F1 Fan comments on “Both Free Practice Sessions Cancelled on Nurburgring

  2. ReallyOldRacer

    Normal race weekend. Practice & quali on Saturday, race on Sunday. Leave Friday open for media and support crap. Huge cost advantage, better time allocation and the boys get an extra day off between races. What's wrong with this picture?

    6
    1
    Reply

What's your F1 fan opinion?

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Please follow our commenting guidelines.