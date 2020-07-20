Boss: Racing Point 'interested' in signing Vettel

Jul.20 - Racing Point has declared its clear interest in signing up Sebastian Vettel for 2021.

Rumours swirled all weekend in Hungary around the story of Vettel potentially joining the Aston Martin project, but both sides kept their comments on the matter low-profile.

But Racing Point boss Otmar Szafnauer now clearly admits the team has interest in the Ferrari refugee.

"It is nice to hear that a four-time world champion is interested in us," he told German television RTL.





"How could you not be interested in a four-time world champion?"

There are still hurdles to clear before a deal is done, including whether Vettel would replace Sergio Perez or team owner Lawrence Stroll's own son Lance.

It is also believed that Vettel is holding out for a Red Bull seat.

The German said on Sunday that he is not rushing.

"It's exciting right now, there are always new opportunities," Vettel told Sky Deutschland.

"I really don't know what it will be in the end but if I stay, I want to win. And we all know what car you have to sit in at the moment for that," he said, referring to Mercedes.

"Since that is probably not an option, I have to find something similar."

Vettel admits he is disappointed about being dropped by Ferrari for 2021.

"I would have wished otherwise, but I'm a professional and I have to accept the decision," he said.

"Of course I wanted to be world champion with them, but I couldn't do it. But we still had a good time."

