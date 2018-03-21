F1-Fansite.com
Formula 1 News
Home / F1 News / Boss: Hamilton will like Paul Ricard more

F1 News

Boss: Hamilton will like Paul Ricard more

Mercedes-AMG Petronas Motorsport, Test, Barcelona, Lewis Hamilton;

Mar.21 - Lewis Hamilton will like Paul Ricard once he gets up and racing at the new French grand prix venue in June.

That is the view of the track's boss Stephane Clair, following recent comments made by the quadruple world champion.

"Honestly, I don't like Paul Ricard," Hamilton said. "I liked it when the French grand prix was at Magny Cours."

But Clair said Hamilton was basing his opinion on testing at Paul Ricard some years ago.

"I'm happy that Lewis said that," he told Le Figaro newspaper. "Why? Because I'm the same -- bored on a track when I'm alone.

"So he had rather boring work, he was alone in the car, alone in the dressing room. That will not be the case in June," Clair added.

Hamilton's fellow quadruple world champion Alain Prost agrees with the Paul Ricard boss.

"It was a few years ago that he drove there, and anyway each driver as an affinity with particular tracks," said the Frenchman.

Book discounted tickets and reservate your hotel room in our F1 Tickets Shop.

Please share this article & subscribe to our FREE weekly F1 Newsletter!

PinIt
 submit to reddit  

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

This article belongs to category:
Read more about:
« Previous item
 Next item »

Last 20 articles:

See older posts in our F1 Archive »

Stay Updated by F1-Fansite!

2017 F1 Merchandise

2017 F1 MerchandiseGet your 2017 F1 Merchandise here.

Early Booking Discounts on F1 Tickets

Buy F1 Tickets cheaper at F1-Fansite.com. Current Early Booking Discounts are:
Australian flag Australia '18AvailableBook Now
Bahrain flag Bahrain '18AvailableBook Now
China flag China '18AvailableBook Now
Azerbijan flag Azerbijan '18AvailableBook Now
Spanish flag Spain '18AvailableBook Now
Monaco flag Monaco '186% DiscountBook Now
Canadian flag Canada '18AvailableBook Now
Austrian flag Austria '18AvailableBook Now
UK flag UK '18AvailableBook Now
German flag Germany '18AvailableBook Now
Hungarian flag Hungary '18AvialableBook Now
Belgian flag Belgium '185% DiscountBook Now
Italian flag Italy '189% DiscountBook Now
Singapore flag Singapore '1828% DiscountBook Now
Mexico flag Mexico '18AvailableBook Now