Boss: Dutch GP to survive without Verstappen

6 Jan 2020 by
 1
Boss: Dutch GP to survive without Verstappen

The Dutch F1 GP is being set up to survive without Max Verstappen, according to Zandvoort circuit boss Robert van Overdijk.

Extensive renovations at Zandvoort are currently taking place to prepare for Holland's 2020 return to the Formula 1 calendar, including novel banked corners.

"We are setting up the ultimate racing festival which can compete with anything else," van Overdijk told De Telegraaf newspaper.

"We want it to have a reputation so strong that it can continue even if Max Verstappen is no longer racing. What we are doing will put Zandvoort on the map for the next ten years," he added.


Check out more about:

One F1 fan comment on “Boss: Dutch GP to survive without Verstappen

  1. ReallyOldRacer

    The old Z-circuit was an F1 venue for three decades and was never a favorite of drivers or teams. Maybe this one will be better received. Or will it simply be VER hype?

    Reply

What is your F1 fan opinion?

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Please follow our commenting guidelines.