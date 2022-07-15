Boss admits Tsunoda might not keep seat at AlphaTauri team next year

Jul.15 - Yuki Tsunoda's career in Formula 1 is hanging in the balance, his boss has admitted.

Recently, Red Bull confirmed that Pierre Gasly will remain with its second team AlphaTauri next year - but there was no similar confirmation for his teammate.

Japanese 22-year-old Tsunoda, who was last week called a "problem child" by Red Bull's top driver manager Dr Helmut Marko, is now working with a psychologist to help him control his emotions during grands prix.

"I like problem children," team boss Franz Tost said, "because these are the ones you can make something out of.

"I don't like the holy children," the Austrian smiled.

Tost said Tsunoda is still making mistakes because he is in the "development process". The good news, though, is that he is also "fast".

"If he continues like he did during the season, apart from crashing, I think that he has a good chance to stay with us," Tost said when asked about Tsunoda's chances of a 2023 seat.

"It depends on him. If he shows a good performance he will stay. If he doesn't show a good performance, he is out. Totally easy."

