Binotto 'very happy' with Sainz for 2021

Oct.28 - Mattia Binotto remains "very happy" with Ferrari's choice of successor for struggling quadruple world champion Sebastian Vettel.

The fabled Maranello team has signed up Spaniard Carlos Sainz, who last Sunday stunned the F1 world by briefly leading the race in Portimao in his McLaren.

"It was definitely a fantastic start and a great drive," Binotto told AS newspaper.

"Overtaking in those conditions wasn't easy at all, even if he was on soft tyres which helped. But I'm very happy with his entire season so far and all the progress he's making."

Ferrari's performance slumped badly in 2020, and Vettel is notably struggling to keep up with Charles Leclerc in the seat Sainz will take over next year.

However, Sainz insists he remains happy with his choice.

"Let's hope they do a good job and we can have a competitive car next year," he told El Mundo Deportivo newspaper. "And if not, it's still Ferrari.

"There are people who are laughing at Ferrari now and they ask if I regret or I doubt them, and I always say no. I laugh at them, because they don't know what I am living through and I am not even a Ferrari driver yet," said the 26-year-old.

