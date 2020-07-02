Binotto: Major upgrades 'impossible' for Austria

Jul.2 - Ferrari boss Mattia Binotto insists it was "impossible" to make substantial changes to the Italian team's Melbourne-spec car ahead of the 2020 season re-start in Austria.

Although admitting that a major upgrade and concept shift is coming for Hungary later in July, Binotto's comments suggest he is sceptical about the reportedly sizeable upgrade packages prepared by key rivals Mercedes and Red Bull.

When asked by Sky Italia about the introduction of major upgrades for Austria, Binotto insisted: "Impossible.

"There was no time and we were stopped by regulation. Certainly anyone could have thought about how to develop the cars, and we are working on developments for the future, but in Austria it will be the same car as was taken to Australia."





Binotto was also asked about Sebastian Vettel, and the fact that the Maranello team will split with the German after the 2020 'corona calendar'.

"It was a difficult and certainly not an obvious decision to make," he answered. "Seb is a great champion and a strong driver who we also appreciate as a person.

"Having said that, we still have half a year to manage together and during which it will be nice to share these moments with him," said Binotto.

"The people of Ferrari appreciate him and love him, as do we."

