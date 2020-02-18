Binotto: Leclerc knows not to go skydiving

Mattia Binotto has admitted that he is unhappy about Charles Leclerc's pre-season skydiving antics.

Last month, the Ferrari driver admitted he had engaged in the dangerous feat without the permission of his team.

"I said to myself that even if there was a problem I don't think I would have the opportunity to be scolded," Leclerc smiled.

Leclerc also admitted that the team was "angry" about the episode, and team boss Binotto has now confirmed that.





"Last year Charles won his first two grands prix, one of them in Monza in front of our tifosi," he told Rai 2.

"Every now and then the drivers give us a little headache, for example when Charles parachuted out of a plane. Did we forgive him? No," Binotto laughed.

"But he assured us that he would not do this again. I hope he understood," the Italian added.

Ferrari's hopes are high for 2020, but Binotto says "it would be wrong to make any predictions".

"After the winter tests last year, we were convinced that we were competitive, but it turned out in Australia that we got a cold shower," he said.

"But we are a young team and there are still many areas in which we have to grow. And we also can't forget that the competition has never been as strong as it is today."

