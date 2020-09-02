Binotto has 'nothing' to say after Wolff comments

Sep.2 - Mattia Binotto says there is "nothing" he wants to say in reply to his Mercedes counterpart Toto Wolff.

As Ferrari descended into one of its worst-ever slumps at Spa, Wolff said he blames "certain team members" rather than the fabled Maranello camp as a whole and feels sorry for the Tifosi.

Many think that was a direct dig at Binotto's leadership.

"I know that there are certain people on other teams who like to talk about our situation and our fans," Binotto responded.





"There is nothing I would like to answer to him," he added. "I know what's going on with our fans. I'm a fan myself. I've worked in this team for 25 years.

"We know our priorities and that there is no magic in Formula 1. You just have to develop as quickly as possible and try to set the right priorities."

However, with F1 now heading to its historic Italian double-header at Monza and Ferrari-owned Mugello, the questions about Binotto's future will surely only grow.

"As in business, a team boss is responsible for his team," former Sauber team boss Monisha Kaltenborn told Sport1.

"That means that the people, the structures and the processes have to be questioned."

Even Binotto admits that Ferrari's deep slump will continue for now, as "nothing can be done about the engine" within this season.

"We need to focus on 2021 and the following season," the Italian told Corriere della Sera.

Ralf Schumacher thinks that work will already be well underway.

"I can imagine that the team is already completely rethinking the concept," he told Sky Deutschland. "Maybe something big will change.

"But unfortunately that won't be seen on the track for three to four weeks at the earliest."

