Binotto: Driver situation 'good' for Vettel and Leclerc

14 Oct 2019 by
 1
Mattia Binotto has denied that he is losing control of the situation with Ferrari's drivers.

Some think the current struggle between Sebastian Vettel and Charles Leclerc for number 1 status will ultimately descend into chaos for the Maranello team.

"I don't think the philosophy they have there is good for a team," Mercedes' Lewis Hamilton said at Suzuka.

But Ferrari team boss Binotto hit back at the notion that the zero-sum quest for number 1 status will ultimately ruin the dynamic between the drivers.


"The situation between the two of them is good," he told Sky Italia.

"I think it's a very different situation than you read about in the newspapers and on the internet.

"For Charles, Sebastian is a fantastic benchmark as he benefits from his experience. But Charles is also a good benchmark for Sebastian because he is very fast.

"I think it's a very useful situation for both of them," Binotto added.

One F1 fan comment on “Binotto: Driver situation 'good' for Vettel and Leclerc

  1. Simon Saivil

    "..."For Charles, Sebastian is a fantastic benchmark as he benefits from his experience. But Charles is also a good benchmark for Sebastian because he is very fast.

    "I think it's a very useful situation for both of them," Binotto added..."

    I can see how this can be taken at face value. But I, also, can see many who will take this as a proof of the Ferrari shop being in disarray, and most of it attributable to one of the drivers.

